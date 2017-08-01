Transsion Holdings launches online smartphone brand Infinix in India

Chinese smartphone maker Transsion Holdings has announced the launch of its premium smartphone brand - Infinix - in India. Positioning itself as the most preferred brand for youth who are internet savvy, this is an ecommerce brand and will be available exclusively on Flipkart.

Globally, Infinix is offering smartphones in four different categories - Zero is premium series, Note is the medium series focusing on large displays, S series focusing on Selfies and Hot is the entry level series focused on Youth. Of these, Infinix is launching two smartphones - one from the Note series and another from the Hot series.

The Infinix Note 4 has slim tapered edges and is 8.4mm slim. It packs in a 5.7 inch full HD display with 2.5D curved glass at the front. The company claims to offer a sharp display with good sunlight legibility. It has got a 4300 mAh battery and supports Xcharge, which can charge 75 per cent of the phone in 60 minutes. The Note 4 has got a 13MP camera with dual LED flash and enhanced camera modes along with a 8MP front facing camera with customisable soft LED flash where users can choose between light, medium or high flash. This is a dual SIM smartphone and has got the third slot for memory card. It is powered by 64 bit octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of on board storage. Just like any other brand, Infinix has got its own user interface built on Android Nougat. Other features include split view for opening two apps at the same time, configuring multiple Facebook account and more. There is also a Freezer feature that can be used for the apps which are not used often. The device will be available in blue, gold and black. Aiming to compete against Xioami, the Infinix Note 4 is priced at Rs 8,999.

The company has also launched Hot 4 Pro, in the entry-level category. It has got a 5.5 inch HD screen and a large 4000 mAh battery. Infinix claims to offer 3D surround sound along with superior voice sound quality, and a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera with soft flash. It is powered by 64 bit quad-core processor with 3GB of RAM, 16GB on board storage and a dedicated memory card slot. The Hot 4 PRo will be available in red, black and white and has been priced at Rs 7,499.

Marking its entry into the Indian market, Infinix already has over 850 service centres across India. The company also offers a free screen replacement within 100 days of purchase.

Infinix is an online only brand and the company will be selling these devices exclusively on Flipkart . The Note 4 will go on sale on August 3, starting 12 PM, whereas the Hot 4 Pro will be go live at sale on mid-night (technically August 4). Launch offers from Flipkart include two months Hotstar consumption, Idea 4G 84GB data for 84 days and exchange offers.

