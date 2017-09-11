Xiaomi's flagship smartphone Mi MIX 2 to launch in India soon

Wait for Xioami's flagship smartphone that will launch in India has finally come to an end. Instead of Mi 6, the Chinese smartphone player will be launching the Mi MIX 2 in India, that was announced today at a press conference in Beijing. Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi India, confirmed the news through a Tweet stating, "Mi MIX 2 will be launching in India soon."

Mi MIX 2 is the successor to the bezel-less concept phone Xiaomi launched last year. Built on the same concept, the Mi MIX 2 features a 5.99inch screen with 18:9 full-screen display with the screen almost entirely filling up the front surface. It is 11.9% smaller than the original Mi MIX.

Instead of the piezoelectric speaker solution in Mi MIX, the second-generation uses a hidden speaker that only takes up a thin sliver of space between the top edge of the phone and the screen. The front camera remains at the chin and the device continues to use the ultrasonic proximity sensor.

The Mi MIX 2 packs in top-of-the-line specifications. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 6GB of RAM with either 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of storage. There is also a Special Edition offering more power with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage in the ceramic body. It will run MIUI9 based on Android Nougat. There is a single 12MP camera at the rear with Sony IMX 386 module and a 5MP front facing camera. With support for Quick Charge 3.0, it packs in a 3400 mAh battery. The Mi MIX 2 will be available in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB versions, priced at RMB 3299(Rs 32,350 approximately), RMB3599 (Rs 35,300 approx) and RMB 3999 (Rs 39,200 approx) respectively. Mi MIX 2 Special Edition, which comes with a ceramic unibody in either white or black, comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for RMB 4699 (Rs 46,100. While the launch date for the Mi MIX 2 for the Indian market has not been revealed yet, it is likely to launch before Diwali.

From being a market where consumers used to wait for months for a flagship smartphone to launch, India has become a key important market for every smartphone manufacturer. With the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launching in India soon, rumours suggest that the new iPhones will launch in India by the end of September or early October.