Android Oreo 8.0 to start rolling out to Samsung devices from early 2018

It has been over two months since Google launched Android Oreo 8.0. The company was quick to launch the update to its Nexus and Pixel phones but other companies have been struggling to push out the update. Samsung holds the majority share in the Android market. If the South Korean company manages to push out the update on time, the new operating system will get a substantial bump in users.

According to XDA developers forum, Samsung is working on their Android Oreo update and will start rolling out the update starting from early next year. An official Samsung news portal in Turkey has made this information public.

If Samsung starts rolling out the update in the first quarter of 2018, it will hit mid-range and budget segment devices a few months after the flagships receive it. Samsung users shouldn't particularly hold their breath for the update as the detailed schedule hasn't been officially released.

The new update will bring better performance the apps running in the background will consume lesser computing power at the same time apps will close and open faster.

Coming to new features, the device will get a new picture in picture (PIP) mode that will enable viewing videos or any window in minimized form. The notifications will be prioritized with better interaction without entering the application.

Users will also get a pop up window when they long press on the icon of the application. They can interact with the application and notification using the pop-up window. The feature can be compared with iOS's force touch feature.

The predictive text selection feature will suggest appropriate options in the form of applications when you select certain text. The operating system will also get a night mode to read the screen in dark.