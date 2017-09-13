Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus receive major price cuts

Apple has announced that the iPhone X will start selling at a price of Rs 89,000 for the 64GB variant and a whopping 1,02,000 for the 256GB variant. Apple has crossed the dreaded Rs 1lakh price tag. However, many buyers were simply waiting for the launch as it would also mean price cuts for previous generation iPhones.

Each year, after Apple unveils new iPhones they slash the prices on the previous versions. This year is no different. The company has officially slashed prices on most of their iPhones.

iPhone 7 Plus 32GB will now be available at Rs 59,000 down from Rs 67,300. The 128GB model is now available at Rs 68,000 down from its earlier price of Rs 76,200. The iPhone 7 32GB will be available at Rs 49,000 and the 128GB has been priced at Rs 58,000 down from Rs 65,200.

The iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus have also received substantial cuts. The 32GB variant is now priced at Rs 40,000 down from Rs 46,900 and the 128GB is priced at Rs 49,000 down from Rs 55,900.

iPhone 6s Plus 32GB variant will now cost you Rs 49,000 which was previously available for Rs 56,100. iPhone 6s Plus 128GB is now priced at Rs 58,000 down from Rs 65,000.

Yesterday, Apple conducted its anniversary edition launch event in its new headquarters, Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The event started at 10am PDT or 10:30pm for Indian viewers.

Apple revealed an array of new gadgets starting from Apple Watch, Apple TV 4K to iPhone 8 and iPhone X. iPhone X was the mega launch most of us were waiting for. Despite the revolutionary design, Apple failed to surprise the gathering as most of the details regarding the launch was leaked before time.

However, Apple's demonstration of these new features made the entire event much more interesting. The FaceID, Animojis and Augmented Reality kept our eyes glued to the screen.

