Apple iPhone Timeline: From Steve Jobs' iPhone to Tim Cook's iOS 11

It was ten years ago, on June 29, 2007, when the first Apple iPhone went on sale. It was the first phone from a company which had an expertise in making computing devices and redefined the music industry with iPod in the past. In the age of resistive stylus driven touch interface and keypads, Apple introduced a phone with a capacitive touch display that responded well to the finger and emphasised on the App ecosystem.

Over the years, iPhones have evolved, become more powerful and continue to be the iconic smartphone everyone is trying to be one or compete with. The next iPhone is due to be announced in September. Here's timeline of the 10 years of Apple iPhone.

2007

January 9, 2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone to the world at the MacWorld. Claims combining three products-a revolutionary mobile phone, a widescreen iPod with touch controls and internet connection device with desktop like email, browsing.

June 29, 2007: The first iPhone went on sale on sale at 6:00 PM on the first come, first serve basis. The sale was restricted to two units per customer and the 164 Apple stores were open till mid-night.

September 10, 2007: Apple took the market by storm with the iPhone as the company announced selling 1 million iPhones in just 74 days.

2008:

June 9, 2008: Apple announces the successor to the original iPhone, the iPhone 3G.

July 11, 2008: Apple iPhone 3G goes on sale. It also introduces the world the concept of an App Store, a single store for downloading apps on the smartphones with a single touch. It already had 500 apps at the launch. I millionth iPhone 3G units sold over the first weekend, on July 14.

2009

June 8, 2009: Apple iPhone 3GS announced, designed on the lines of the iPhone 3, it featured improved battery life and better camera.

June 19, 2009: Apple iPhone 3GS goes on sale.

June 21, 2009: Crosses one million sale for the iPhone 3GS on Sunday, within three days of the launch.

2010

June 7, 2010: Apple iPhone 4 launched. Looks completely different from the iPhones launched in the past.

June 15, 2010: iPhone 4 pre-order begins

June 24, 2010: iPhone 4 goes on sale in US, France, Germany, Japan and the UK

2011

August 24, 2011: Steve Jobs resigns as the CEO of Apple. Tim Cook named as the new CEO.

October 4, 2011: Apple iPhone 4S announced. Pre-bookings start on October 7

October 5, 2011: Steve Job dies, diagnosed with a pancreas neuroendocrine tumor in 2003 and died of respiratory arrest related to the tumor

October 14: iPhone 4S goes on sale in US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and the UK on Friday, October 14.

2012

September 9, 2012: Apple announces iPhone 5, thinnest and lightest iPhone till date with a 4inch Retina display.

September 14: Prebookings for the new iPhone 5 begins

September 21: Goes on sale in US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and the UK on Friday, September 21

2013:

September 10, 2013: Apple announces two new iPhones - iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c. iPhone 5s Features 64-bit A7 chip, All-New 8 Megapixel iSight Camera with True Tone Flash & Introduces Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor. iPhone 5c has hard-coated polycarbonate body and comes in five different colours.

September 13: Prebookings for iPhone 5c begins

September 20: Sales of the iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c begins in US, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Puerto Rico, Singapore and the UK

2014:

September 9: Apple announces iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. Increases the display size to 4.7inch and 5.5 inch respectively

September 12: Pre-order for both the models begin

September 19: iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus go on sale in the US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Puerto Rico, Singapore and the UK

September 22: Apple sold over 10 million new iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus models, in just three days after the launch on September 19.

2015:

September 9: With incremental changes, the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus announced. Both the smartphones feature a 3D force touch that can sense the difference between a tap and a press. Launches a new rose metallic colour too.

September 12: Pre-order for the new iPhones begin

September 25: Apple iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus goes on sale in 12 countries.

2016

March 21: Apple launches iPhone only once every year. But after the September launch of the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus, Apple announced yet another smaller variant of iPhone, the iPhone SE. The iPhone SE was available for pre-order on March 24 and went on sale on March 31

July 27: Apple sold the billionth iPhone.

September 7: Apple unveils iPhone7 and iPhone 7 Plus. To go on sale in a few selected countries on September 16 followed by the India launch on October 7.

June 2017: iOS 11 announced

