Is Apple iPhone X FaceID really foolproof? There might be a loophole

It was bold move for Apple to stop using the fingerprint sensor with the iPhone X. Prior to the launch, many reports surfaced which showed that the American company was struggling with the placement of fingerprint sensor. Ultimately, it was clear that they will entirely skip the fingerprint sensor and rely completely on their new FaceID for biometric authentication.

Just like every other first generation technology, the iPhone X FaceID is also facing stringent tests in the real world. Despite being confident about its efficacy, Apple's FaceID seems to be confused when it comes to twins. This only opens various possibilities of the device being tricked.

In a video by Mashable, identical twins put the Face ID to test. Surprisingly one twin was able to unlock the other's phone with no hindrance.

The trick was carried out by two different pairs of twins. All tests showed the same results. Apple claims that they use a special flooded illuminator and an infrared camera to detect facial contours.

The chance of a random person using their face to unlock your phone is one in a million compared to a fingerprint sensor's one in fifty thousand. Unlike fingerprints however, facial contours can be identical in case of a few twins.

Surprisingly, Apple during its launch event had foreseen this problem. Phil Schiller, Apple's vice president of product marketing said, "If you happen to have an evil twin, you really need to protect your sensitive data with a passcode. Hopefully, you don't."

Apple's iPhone X will go on sale today at 6 PM in India for the first time. The device was made available for pre-order last week and went out of stock rather quickly.

With a starting price of Rs 89,000, the iPhone X is the most expensive iPhone ever launched and the device price goes beyond Rs 1lakh for the higher variant. Apple will likely offer various finance options for the customers. Reliance Jio offered a 70 per cent buy back guarantee with the purchase of the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. We can expect the company to go by the same offer for iPhone X.

Despite having the same A11 bionic chipset and nearly the same camera module as the iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X holds a major leg up due to its futuristic-looking screen.