Apple unveils Watch Series 3 with cellular built-in at USD399

Tim Cook took the stage at the new Steve Jobs Theatre at the new Apple Campus in San Jose, California to unveil the new Apple Watch Series 3. With the addition of smart activity coaching, a completely redesigned workout app, new features for swimmers, the new version of the Apple Watch Series 3 comes with built-in cellular connectivity. The cellular connectivity allows users to stay connected, make calls, receive texts and more, even without iPhone nearby. Now users can go outdoor with Apple Watch, leaving their iPhone behind. It can also be used for streaming over 40 million via Apple Music.

Apple says that adding a cellular connection to the Apple Watch was the biggest challenge. It has added a multi-frequency antenna and an electronic SIM. Even then, Apple Watch Series 3 continues to be the same size as Series 2, with only the back crystal extended by 0.25mm, claiming to be as thin as two sheets of paper. It has also got the W2 chip for faster Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity. The third-generation Apple Watch is a health and fitness companion with intelligent coaching features, water resistance 50 meters and a new barometric altimeter that measures relative elevation.

Apple claims as the watch's heart rate monitor are used the most, the company has further enhanced the heart rate app that shows it right on the watch face. It will also show resting heart rate and recovery heart rate. The new Apple Watch will also notify for the elevated heart rate even if one doesn't appear to be active.

Apple is launching the Apple Watch Series 3 in a non-cellular and non-cellular variants starting $329 for non cellular, $399 for with cellular. The Apple Watch Series 2 will retail at $249. Going on sale starting September 22, India is not listed in the first set of counties yet.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular) will be available in gold, silver or space grey aluminium, or silver or space black stainless steel paired with a variety of bands. Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) will be available in gold, silver or space grey aluminium cases with a Sport Band starting at Rs 29,900. Apple Watch Series 1 is available in silver or space grey aluminium cases paired with a Sport Band starting at just Rs 21,900.