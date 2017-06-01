Beware of new WhatsApp scam asking for subscription fee

WhatsApp has a massive user-base of over a billion users across the globe. It's the most popular instant messaging application but with popularity comes scams. The recent being one that demands users to pay a nominal fee to continue using the application.

WhatsApp has always been free in India but a couple of years ago, the application tried to implement a small annual fee. However, the option was taken down shortly after its launch.

A few scamsters, however, are taking advantage of people who do not follow news regarding WhatsApp or just don't know if it's free. According to a report by The Independent, a new text message is being circulated among WhatsApp-users which claims that their subscription has expired. The text message is asking users to pay a small fee to claim a lifetime subscription.

The message being forwarded read, "To verify your account and purchase a lifetime subscription for just 0.99 GDP simply tap on this link."

WhatsApp users are advised not to respond to the request if they come across such a message. If a user gets this text from an unknown number, it's advised that they block the number to avoid spreading of the scam. WhatsApp is free in India and the instant messaging application does not intend to capitalize on it using a subscription fee.

WhatsApp hardly used to benefit from its subscription charges, which does not justify Facebook's mighty investment of $19 billion in the application.

However, earlier this year Mark Zuckerberg mentioned that through WhatsApp, companies will be able to interact with their desired customer in a very personal and direct way.

This new feature falls perfectly in line with what WhatsApp's promise to focus on rolling out commercial messaging this year for businesses as it looks to tap into enterprises for monetising its platform.

The business model has previously been put to use on Facebook's Messenger. The user can not only interact with various businesses but also complete the payment with the application. The same chat-bot model might come into play with WhatsApp.

This new feature will turn that around and help WhatsApp generate revenue by giving businesses direct access to over 1 billion users.