BSNL launches 90GB data plan with unlimited calls for Rs 429; validity is 90 days

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a voice and data plan for Rs 429. The new data plan will provide unlimited voice calling and 1 GB data per day for a period of 90 days, for prepaid mobile services.

" This voice and data centric plan is available for Rs. 429, that is, Rs. 143 per month which gives unlimited voice (local/STD) on any net and 90GB data (at 1GB per day) for 90 days, which is the most competitive plan in present market scenario, " said R.K.Mittal, Director (Consumer Mobility) BSNL board. The plan is available in all circles except Kerala.

One the other hand, Reliance Jio had earlier unveiled Rs 999 data plan which also offers unlimited voice calls and 90GB data for 90 days. While BSNL has an FUP limit of 1GB on the data usage, Jio offers unlimited data.

Reliance Jio, however, offers free data over and above the 90GB limit at 4G speeds. Once you've exhausted the 90 GB, the internet speeds will be reduced to 128kbps.

Whem you see the tariffs, BSNL data offer is way cheaper than Reliance Jio's Rs 999 plan.