Flipkart's Big Freedom Sale vs Amazon's Great India Sale: Who's giving better discounts?

The Indian e-commerce space has been monopolized by two big names, Flipkart and Amazon . Neither Flipkart nor Amazon wants to let go of any occasion to compete. Independence Day is yet another example. Amazon's Great Indian Sale was announced earlier this month and Flipkart was quick to follow with the announcement 'The Big Freedom Sale'.



Both sales will begin tomorrow, and promise big discounts on popular products across many segments. Given the wide range of products and offers, all being launched together, here's are the best offers announced, so far.



Amazon's Great Indian Sale

Amazon's 'Great Indian Sale' which will commence on August 9 from 12 am (midnight) and will last till 11:59 pm on August 12.

The US based e-platform would be offering lucrative deals and huge discounts on a wide range of over 100 million products including smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion, home, kitchen and more.

Under its Great Indian Sale, Amazon would be offering great deals on brands like Canon, Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, UCB, Puma, Adidas, Wrangler, Titan, Marks & Spencer, American Tourister among others.

"Amazon.in is also offering 'Amazon Pay balance only deals' on Apparel, Storage and Home with instant 10-15 per cent cash back. When customers use their Amazon Pay balance they can enjoy fast and easy checkouts, quicker refunds coupled with a secured shopping experience," the company said.

The company said that on the Amazon app, customers will be able to play the game of "Guess who" and will solve puzzle followed by the sneak peak of products that would go on a sale between August 9-August 12. The programme will be live on August 7 and August 8 exclusively on the app.

Flipkart's Big Freedom Sale

Flipkart recently announced that it's 'Big Freedom Sale' will start from August 9 to August 11 with discounts on smartphones, electronics, home appliances, fashion products.



"Flipkart's 'Freedom Day Sale' offers are here providing customers a minimum 71% off on numerous products under various categories. This independence day sale is here to assure that every Indian, who is celebrating the 70th year of independence, is perked up with the plethora of gifts that can be shopped online at best deals & discounts and be exchanged with fellow Indians as a mark of joy and respect for the freedom fighters as well," Flipkart says on its website.



Among the top highlights will be the Xiaomi's Redmi Note 4 sale, which will run for 72 hours. Buyers who use HDFC credit card for purchase will be able to avail additional discount.

Flipkart will offer the Moto M and Moto G5 Plus for Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. Moto M is originally priced Rs. 15,999 while Moto G5 Plus is priced Rs. 16,999. There's also discount on Lenovo K5 Note which will be available for Rs 9,999 instead of Rs 12,499. One of the best deals in the Flipkart sale is on Google Pixel XL. The Google Pixel XL will be sold at a much lower price of Rs. 48,999, as compared to the original price of Rs. 67,000. Flipkart has also hinted at a discount on iPhone 6 without revealing the price.

The Big Freedom Sale also offers discounts on other electronics, including TVs and laptops. Flipkart, again, has kept the discounted rates of some products a secret. The 32-inch Sony HD Ready LED Smart, Onida 109 cm (43), LG 260L Frost Free refrigerator are among the products.