Flipkart to launch its own smartphone, Billion Capture+ with state-of-art dual camera on Nov 15

Flipkart is entering the smartphone market with its own offering Billion Capture+. The company will be launching their first smartphone on November 15, one day before OnePlus reveals its own OnePlus 5T.

The Billion brand was launched by Flipkart earlier this year and offers products from clothing to electronics and now smartphones. This new launch can prove to be a big leap for Flipkart which has unsuccessfully been launching various brands of its own in the past few years.

Flipkart has already launched a dedicated page for the new Billion Caputre+ on its website. As the name suggests, the phone will be a camera-centric device with "state-of-the-art dual camera" which also boast features like super night mode, bokeh effect and depth-of-field.

There is no official confirmation from the company regarding the specifications of the camera or any other components of the device. Flipkart claims the device gives "hours of battery with minutes of charging". The processor is claimed to superior, built for a "country of multitaskers".

Surprisingly, Flipkart will be offering unlimited cloud storage with the Billion Capture+. We are not sure if Flipkart will provide its own cloud service or provide Google's cloud back-up. The device's display will feature FullHD resolution.

The device will also feature the latest operating system according to Flipkart which in this case expected to be Nougat. The Android operating system will be close to stock or without any changes at all.

Flipkart is also using its domination in logistics to attract consumers. The company claims 130 service centres in 125 cities across India. This will help Flipkart overcome one of the biggest challenges of a new smartphone brand. Flipkart will also launch various partner offers along with the device. The launch event will be held on Nov 15 and is expected to stream live on their website.

The price of the device will be a determining factor for potential buyers. If Flipkart is able assemble a reliable piece of hardware while undercutting competition from brands like Xiaomi and Motorola, the company might have a strong chance in the Indian market.