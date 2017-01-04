Google CEO Sundar Pichai launches new app, training modules for SMBs

Google CEO Sundar Pichai unveiled new app and training modules for small and medium businesses in India at an event in the capital today.

The new app Primer and training modules were launched under the Google's My Business offering, as it looks to further tap the 51-million strong small and medium businesses (SMB) market in India.

Making the announcements, Google's India-born CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is working on products for India that can be expanded globally.

"When we solve for a place like India, we solve for everyone around the world. That has led us to grow our team here and spend more time and ensure the products are useful for everyone," he said.

Google's My Business will help small businesses set up website from their mobile devices and all they need is a smart phone and a few minutes, he said.

The company has also launched Digital Unlocked, an education programme, in association with industry body FICCI and Indian School of Business. The programme will offer mobile and online courses to help small businesses start their digital journey.

"SMBs have always been key users of our platform right from the beginning," said Rajan Anandan, Vice-President India and South-East Asia Google.

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and MeitY Secretary Aruna Sundararajan were also present.

In his previous visit to India in December 2015, Pichai had announced that Google would provide free WiFi in 400 railway stations in India in collaboration with Rail Tel. Currently, the facility is available in 100 stations.

Pichai will also visit alma matter IIT Kharagpur, from where he did his engineering degree in 1993, to interact with students.

"Sundar Pichai, CEO Google and distinguished alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, has expressed his desire to visit the campus in the first week of January 2017," the IIT director P P Chakrabarti had said recently.

{With inputs from PTI}