Google launches new job-search engine; to show nearby jobs and commute times

Job hunting can be a tedious job in itself but Google is here to make it as easy as a simple search. The internet giant wants you to "find your next job with Google".

Google has officially entered the employment-search industry with 'Google Careers'. Earlier, a Google search for specific jobs would yield independent sites offering various disorganized and duplicate results. Now, with the new search engine in place, Google has a dedicated page with the options to select your field of work and location.

Google's new AI-based search engine will collect data from various sites across the internet and filter out the redundant openings. Further, the website will also show employer ratings from both current and former workers in the

company/organization. The new search engine will also provide typical commute times to specific job locations.

Though introduction of a rating system for employers is nothing new, to streamline it and introduce it at a mass level can help job seekers make decisions based on the ratings. Google is teaming up with a variety of help-wanted and employer-rating services, including LinkedIn, Monster, WayUp, DirectEmployers, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor, and Facebook.

The feature has not been launched in the Indian market so far but is available in the United States. The service was first showcased by Sundar Pichai at the Google I/O event earlier this year.