Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL up for pre-order; Flipkart offers Sennheiser headset worth Rs 11,990 at Re 1 with it

Google launched the Pixel earlier this month and has finally brought the device to India. Despite being late for the festive season sales, the company plans to capitalize on it features and AI centric approach to lure premium segment buyers. The company will start shipping the pre-ordered devices from November 1.

Flipkart has officially listed the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL on its website. The devices are also up on pre-orders starting today. The e-tailer is offering exchange values of old smartphones up to Rs 25,000. No cost EMIs start from Rs 3,889 per month. The buyer will also get an extra Rs 5,000 off on exchange. However, this will only be available on select smartphone models.

Buyers that pre-order the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will also be eligible to buy a Sennheiser Headset worth Rs 11,990 at just Re. 1. The retailer is also offering various discounts and cashbacks on specific bank credit and debit cards.

The Pixel 2 will be available in three colours: Kinda Blue, Just Black and Clearly White. The Pixel 2 XL will be available in Just Black and Black and White.

Google Pixel 2 will go on sale at a price of Rs 61,000 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant and Rs 70,000 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant.

The bigger Pixel 2 XL will be available at Rs 73,000 for the 4G RAM, 64GB internal storage variant and Rs 82,000 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Flipkart is also providing a fixed one-year buy back value at a cost of Rs 149.

Specifications

Pixel 2 comes with a small 5-inch screen with big bezels, whereas the Pixel 2 XL will sport a 6-inch screen with much slimmer bezels. The bigger Pixel 2 XL will have a pOLED, QHD+ screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. The Pixel 2, on the other hand will have a Full HD OLED display with 100,000:1 contrast ratio.

The Pixel smartphones support Active Edge, developed by HTC. The feature allows accessing Google Assistant by just squeezing the sides of the two devices and it works even with a case.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will feature Google Lens which can decipher written information like phone numbers, emails and addresses when the camera is turned towards them, and then use them to contact the person or save the information for later use.

Google Lens also comes equipped with ARCore which allows inserting augmented reality stickers in pictures and videos. This feature will also be made available on first generation Pixel phones.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL come with cleaner UI in comparison to their predecessor. They will have IP67 water and dust resistance. Moreover, Google has integrated Google Assistant quite well with both Pixel phones for a better user experience.