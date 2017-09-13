iPhone X 256GB at Rs 1,02,000: Still want to buy it? Here are your options

iPhone X is finally here and Indians get a pleasant surprise from Apple. India has been placed in the first list of countries that will receive the iPhone X. Interested buyers will be able to pre-book the device as early as October 27. iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will come even quicker with pre-booking starting from September 15 and the device will start shipping to buyers from September 22.

Now, to the less pleasant aspect of price; Apple has announced that the iPhone X will start selling at a price of Rs 89,000 for the 64GB variant and a whopping 1,02,000 for the 256GB variant. Apple has crossed the dreaded Rs 1lakh price tag.

Despite the gargantuan price, many would want to go buy the device. Buyers will have numerous options to make the purchase. Current Apple iPhone users can exchange their devices for a considerable price cut. Since Apple iPhones have a great resale value anything beyond the iPhone 6 can fetch exchange bonuses of up to Rs 20,000.

Another efficient way that won't leave a big hole in pockets will be EMIs. Last year, Apple announced Flipkart as their official online reseller and Flipkart provides EMIs from many major Indian banks.

Buyers will get a range of options from a three-month installment to a 36-month installment.

Flipkart was declared the official iPhone e-tailer last year. Flipkart offers various EMI options from most Indian banks. Currently there are 12 banks offering various EMI options on Flipkart for the iPhone 7 Plus 256GB Jet Black version.

American Express credit card holders are getting the device on 12 per cent per annum interest rate. If the user wants to split the payment for 3 months, she/he will end up paying an extra amount of Rs 1,525. The maximum installments for American Express card holders will be 12 months where they'll end up paying Rs 5,030 extra than the selling price.

SBI credit card holders get options ranging from 3 to 12 months. If you choose the three installment option, you'll end up paying Rs 1,780 extra. Buyers who stretch the installments up to 12 months will have to pay Rs 5,885 extra above the price tag of Rs 75,999.

ICICI Bank credit card holders will get options ranging from 3 months to 3 years. The buyers will have to shed an extra Rs 1,652 for the 3-month installment and a massive Rs 17,509 over the Rs 75,999 price tag for the 36-month option. The 36-month option will take the total price of the device to Rs 93,509.

Considering that the iPhone X starts at a price of Rs 89,000 the total amount paid for the device, including the interest would easily cross Rs 1lakh and that too for the 64GB model.