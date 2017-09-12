iPhone X will be very expensive, most of us may only be able to buy it on EMI

It's iPhone day, a day many Apple fans have been eagerly waiting for. However, the happiness of Indian Apple fans may be short lived as this will be the most expensive iPhone ever. And, in case you don't know, iPhones are the most expensive in India. Previous years' iPhone 7 Plus 256GB is still selling at Rs 75,999 despite it being outdated. With these prices under consideration, we can only expect the special edition iPhone X to touch the threshold of Rs 1 lakh if not cross it.

Also Read: Apple iPhone X launch: How Steve Jobs' iPhone evolved into iPhone 7 Plus

However, one of the main reasons you can still spot so many of them is because of the easy EMIs that most retailers provide. Installments will be the way to go for most Apple lovers this festive season too. Buyers will have options ranging from a three-month installment to a 36-month installment.

Flipkart was declared the official iPhone e-tailer last year. Flipkart offers various EMI options from most Indian banks. Currently there are 12 banks offering various EMI options on Flipkart for the iPhone 7 Plus 256GB Jet Black version.

Also Read: Apple, Samsung to take smartphone prices to whole new level with iPhone X, Galaxy Note 8



American Express credit card holders are getting the device on 12 per cent per annum interest rate. If the user wants to split the payment for 3 months, she/he will end up paying an extra amount of Rs 1,525. The maximum installments for American Express card holders will be 12 months where they'll end up paying Rs 5,030 extra than the selling price.

SBI credit card holders get options ranging from 3 to 12 months. If you choose the three installment option, you'll end up paying Rs 1,780 extra. Buyers who stretch the installments up to 12 months will have to pay Rs 5,885 extra above the price tag of Rs 75,999.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launches in India: Price, features, offers



ICICI Bank credit card holders will get options ranging from 3 months to 3 years. The buyers will have to shed an extra Rs 1,652 for the 3-month installment and a massive Rs 17,509 over the Rs 75,999 price tag for the 36-month option. The 36-month option will take the total price of the device to Rs 93,509.

Analysts have claimed that iPhone X will cross the $1,000 mark in the US. Which is one of the cheapest places you can buy an iPhone. This price will further amplify in the Indian market as was the case with iPhone 7 Plus. The final launch price in India was around 40 per cent higher than the US market. If Apple decides to follow the same price structure, the new iPhone X will most certainly cross the Rs 1 lakh mark.

We will do the math for you once again when the prices are announced.