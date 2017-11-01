Nokia 2 hands-on experience: a potential threat to companies like Xiaomi, Motorola?

How does Nokia plan to take on a market that is already flooded with cheaper options? Well, they have the Nokia brand and the trust that comes with it. However, the first few years of the company in the android ecosystem are still very crucial as they not only have to prove themselves as a viable option but also appeal to the coming generations that skipped Nokia's legendary run in the global phone market.

Nokia 2 might have what it takes for the company to regain its market share in India. Since the re-launch of the Finnish brand, India has been one of the top three countries in terms of sales.

Nokia 2 is the cheapest Android device offered by Nokia and will start selling as early as mid-November. During the launch event in Delhi, the company claimed that this device will take care of the basic needs of a smartphone user. HMD Global claimed that this will be a device that caters to the 30 per cent of the market demands that looks for device under the 150 USD mark.

Coming to the first impressions of the device, Nokia 2 design is reminiscent of the popular Lumia line-up with almost similar fit and finish. Despite that, the company has managed to keep the design modern by giving the edge a metal finish. The back of the device is made of polycarbonate and the company has used 6000 series aluminum for the frame.

All three colours of the phone come with a matte finish which not only takes care of the fingerprints, but also gives the device a good grip altogether. The 5-inch screen on the Nokia 2, looked surprisingly refreshing. Despite being on a tight budget, HMD has managed to equip the device with an HD screen. The touch on the device is as responsive as any mid-range device in the market.

Coming to the camera, the Nokia 2 features an 8Megapixel primary camera and a 5Megapixel front facing camera. Our initial impressions show that the device is capable of handling exposure rather well. However, the 8Megapixel camera might not be as sharp as most smartphone cameras in the segment. The front camera of the device managed to capture fairly decent images but lacked detail.

In terms of performance, the device managed to close and open apps with relative ease. The Snapdragon 212, despite being a entry-level chipset managed to keep the phone responsive. However, application boot-times were slightly longer than expected.

The biggest USP of the Nokia device is its battery. The phone houses a massive 4100mAh battery, without adding too much heft or weight. According to HMD Global, the device is capable of delivering two days of back-up.

HMD Global priced the device at 99 euros, but did not reveal the Indian price yet. A raw conversion takes the price up to Rs 7,400 (approx). Indian price might receive a small cut when the device hits the shelves. So far, Chinese brands have had an unequalled run at the budget segment in the country. However, Nokia's brand value can pose a perceptible threat to these brands.