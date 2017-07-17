Nokia 8 expected to launch with Snapdragon 835 on July 31

Nokia launched three budget smartphones this year, Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6. Despite these devices being launched much earlier, only one is made available. However, this is not deterring Nokia from launching more devices. A new report from a German website, Winfuture claims that Nokia's new high-end device is coming as early as July 31.

According to the report, a device leaked with model number TA-1004 is expected to be the new Nokia 8. The two new devices, Nokia 8 and Nokia 9 were speculated to release in the second half of the year. The report does inform about the features of the device as well.

The report suggests that the device will come with top-end specs, including a Snapdragon 835, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Apart from that, there is a high chance that the new phone will come with advanced Carl Zeiss lenses as the HMD Global recently entered an "exclusive" partnership with the lens maker.

In terms of price, the report suggests a rather specific amount of 589 euro which roughly translates to Rs 43,400. However, it is expected that the device will be priced slightly lower in India at around Rs 40,000.

Though Nokia has been able to strike the nostalgia-chord in the budget segment, it's to be seen how the company will be treated in the high-end segment dominated by the likes of Samsung, HTC and Apple.

HMD Global will start selling the Nokia 6 on August 23. Users will have to register for the first sale on Amazon.in. According to the e-commerce website, only registered users can participate in the sale.

The Nokia 6 will be running a stock Android Nougat out of the box. The company will be focusing on online sales with the Nokia 6 in comparison to Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 which were essentially selling to make their presence felt in the offline market.

A Nokia spokesperson said, "We are humbled by the response to Nokia 3.Currently, we are ramping up our production for Nokia 3 on priority to meet the existing consumer demand. In the coming week, we will start production of Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 to get them ready for sales starts by mid-august."



