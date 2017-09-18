Paytm offering Rs 501 crore in cashbacks during four-day Mera Cashback Sale

Paytm's retail front Paytm Mall has announced a four day Mera Cashback Sale from the 20th to 23rd of September in its first festive season.

During the festive season customers will receive Rs 501 crore worth of assured cashbacks as the company.

The sale will offer gift items, appliances, mobiles and fashion including apparel, footwear and accessories among others with cashbacks ranging from 15% to 100%. Additionally, the platform will offer 100% cashback to 25 phone buyers every day and 200 customers will receive 100g Paytm Gold every day.

The company is betting big on its Online-to-Offline (O2O) model, as the sale orders will be serviced by the nearest brand-authorized store, large retail chain or small shopkeeper. This will drive sales for Paytm Mall's partnered retailers as they'll be able to receive round-the-clock orders.

The company claims this particular model will lead to shorter delivery timelines for all festive orders and save additional logistics investments like warehousing.

According to the company, over 80% retailers are participating in the four-day sale, and the platform aims to contribute up to 10-15% of their overall festive sales as it is expecting over 5 million new users during the four-day period.

Customers will be able to scan QR Codes and gain access to offers from the application. This move will enable customers who prefer buying offline to find the season's best offers on the Paytm Mall platform.

Amit Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, - Paytm Mall said, "In the first ever festive sale of Paytm Mall, we have collaborated with our partner brands and merchants to bring one of the largest assortment of cashback offers. Customers will get unbeatable prices on appliances, mobiles, fashion products and with the added trust of product getting delivered more from their nearest brand authorized stores or shopkeepers. We will keep the excitement up by giving phones and Paytm Gold everyday. We wish to make this Diwali a truly festive occasion for our customers and partners alike."

Several top brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Oppo, Vivo, Sony, HP, Lenovo, JBL, Philips, Puma, Allen Solly, Lee, Pepe, Levi's, Vero Moda, Pepe, Killer, Van Heusen, Action, Woodland, Catwalk, Skechers, Red Tape, Crocs, Timex, Safari, Lavie, Caprese, Baggit among others are participating in the Mera Cashback Sale.

The platform will offer Rs. 15,000 cashback on smartphones, Rs. 20,000 cashback on laptops, 20% cashback on large appliances like LED TV, refrigerators and washing machines; Rs. 20,000 cashback on TVs, up to 70% cashback on apparel, up to 50% cashback on beauty and personal grooming products, upto 60% cashback on shoes, up to Rs. 20,000 cashback on luxury watches, upto 60% cashback on kitchen appliances, upto 50% cashback on trimmers, shavers and other personal grooming appliances