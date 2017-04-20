This RBI-certified app lets you book alcohol online

In India, the times are changing and so are the liquor laws. After tipplers got a big jolt from Bihar's decision to bring in prohibition, Supreme Court's order to ban sale of liquor within 500 metres of highways shuttered countless taverns.

When everyone in power seems to be going after the sale of liquor, there may finally be something to cheer as a new mobile wallet app called HipBar allows liquor buyers to reserve the bottle of their choice that can be redeemed at restaurants.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the RBI-certified mobile wallet had recorded over 6,000 downloads in both iOS and Android platforms within the first week itself.

Prasanna Natarajan, who started the venture told ET, "So a user who has booked a bottle of whiskey 'on the cloud' will pay for the portion consumed using the app, which will immediately update the volume left for later consumption."

"As of now, the corresponding prices of these portions are jointly decided by us with the outlet based on the market value of the liquor, but we will soon give restaurant managers access to a digital portal where this can be managed independently by them," Natarajan added.

The app integrates upmarket restaurants and bars in Bengaluru and offers a medium for liquor companies to promote their brands. Currently the app is doing transactions worth Rs 1 and a half lakh every day.

The company has tied up with restaurants such as Social, Smoke House Deli, Sotally Tober, Open Box and Watsons.