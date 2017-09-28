Reliance JioPhone owners need to recharge with a minimum Rs 1,500 per yr as per terms and conditions

Reliance JioPhone was launched as 'India ka Smartphone' at an "effective" price of Rs 0. However, as the company has started delivering the device, terms and conditions are being laid on the consumers. Reliance Industries has revealed a list of terms and conditions on its official website.



According to these conditions, the user can return the device before a period of three years but that would lead to losing the entire or a part of the amount you paid while buying the device.



Users that return their device within a period of one year will get no money in return. Buyers that return the device between the periods of 12 months to 24 months from the date of purchase will get Rs 500 in return. Users that return the device within a period of 24 to 36 months will receive Rs 1,000 in return and buyers that return it after completing all three years will get the entire sum of Rs 1,500.



Even to keep the device, the user will compulsorily have to keep recharging their balance on a monthly basis. Reliance Industries has even set a threshold of recharges worth Rs 1,500 per year or the company will repossess the device.



The official condition reads as follows: "The JioPhone is available for continued use on the Recipient purchasing telecom recharge vouchers of an Authorized Carrier (presently Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited) from the Company or any of its authorized retailers for use in the JioPhone of a minimum value of Rs. 1,500/- per annum for a period of 3 years from the date of the first issue of the JioPhone."



This would mean the buyer will have to spend a minimum of Rs 4,500 on recharges during the three year period. If the user fails to do so, the company will have the right to take back the device and charge the user according to the early return prices mentioned above.



Consumers that use the device for the entire period of 36 months will have to return the device within a period of three months after completion of three years. The company is calling it return period. If the user fails to return the device within three months of completing the 36 month period, their entire Rs 1,500 deposit will be forfeited. Over that, the company will repossess the device after the end three month period.