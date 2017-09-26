After Flipkart, Amazon sales Samsung launches own Anniversary Shop Sale

The sale period seemed to have ended after Flipkart, Amazon sales came to an end but if you were looking to buy Samsung products but somehow missed out on all the offers, here's another one from the company.

Samsung has organized a Samsung Shop Anniversary Sale from September 25 to September 30. The offer even extends to the company's flagship smartphones even its smartwatches.

The company is offering its flagship Samsung Galaxy S8+ at a price of Rs 60,900 for the 4gig variant and the smaller Galaxy S8 at Rs 53,900 for the same variant. The company is providing further cuts on the discounts for buyers that pay via an HDFC credit card. The buyer will get an additional Rs 4,000 off on the final price.

The mid-range devices which have gained enough popularity in the Indian market have also received discounts. The discounts are similar to the ones offered during Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale and Amazon Great Indian Sale. The Samsung Galaxy On Max is available at Rs. 15,900 with a discount of Rs. 1,000. Galaxy On Nxt 64GB is available at a price of Rs. 13,900 with a flat Rs. 2,000 discount. Samsung is even offering free one-time screen replacement for these devices under the Never Mind offer.

The cheaper Samsung Galaxy On 7 Pro will be available at Rs 7,590 which was earlier priced at Rs 8,990. The Galaxy On7 will be available at Rs 6,590 down from Rs 7,200. Galaxy J3 Pro will be available at Rs 7,090 instead of Rs 7,990. The On5 Pro will be available at Rs 6,490 down from Rs 7,490. Galaxy On5 will be available at Rs 5,990 down from Rs 6,900.

The Samsung Shop Anniversary Sale will also extend to smartwatches. The Gear S2 will be available at Rs 15,900 with a flat discount of Rs 5,000. The premium IconX earbuds that are priced at Rs 13,400 are available at a price of Rs 7,990. There are various offers on other products from the brand that includes mild discounts on TVs.