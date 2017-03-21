WhatsApp's text status is back for Android devices

Last month WhatsApp took a shot at becoming more than just an instant messaging application by launching Snapchat-like 'Status' feature. The feature had not generated much excitement among the WhatsApp user base. The app has been updated for all android devices running the latest version of WhatsApp.



The problem started when an average consumer couldn't find the conventional text status. WhatsApp had traded the text status for something more visual, pictures as status that lasted for 24 hours.



However, the company has faced a huge backlash by the consumers leading to a roll-back of the status feature. The text-only status will now be back. But the new stories-like feature will also continue alongside the text status.

A spokesperson from WhatsApp stated, "we heard from our users that people missed the ability to set a persistent text-only update in their profile, so we've integrated this feature into the 'About' section in profile settings. Now, the update will appear next to profile names anytime you view contacts, such as when creating a new chat or looking at Group info. At the same time, we're continuing to build on the new Status feature that gives people fun and engaging ways to share photos, videos and GIFs with their friends and family throughout their day."

WhatsApp started out as a way for people to let their friends know what they are up to - at work or available, for example. Instant messaging, now the app's main function, was added later.

But it's also a sign that the Facebook-owned app is expanding the amount of features it has, just as Instagram, another Facebook subsidiary, has been doing over the years.

WhatsApp has more than 1 billion users. The company says its users spend more than 50 billion messages each day, including 3.3 billion photos, 760 million videos and 80 million GIFs - the animated images that make many popular internet memes.