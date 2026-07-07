'It is a misrepresentation': Hardeep Singh Puri rejects reports of E20 vehicle issues

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday dismissed concerns over E20 petrol, calling reports of vehicle-related problems a "misrepresentation" and saying any decision to introduce E25 fuel will be taken only after technical tests are completed and discussed with automakers, according to a report by ANI.

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Addressing the controversy around 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol, Puri said both automobile manufacturers and consumers have accepted the fuel and that there is no evidence of widespread issues with its use.

"The automobile manufacturers, as well as the people who service these vehicles, all say there is no difficulty. Why this sudden interest?" he said. "It is a misrepresentation and I don't want to use stronger words."

The minister said India has gradually increased ethanol blending over the past few years and that the transition to E20 has been in place long enough to assess its performance.

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"We have been using E15 for the last three and a half years. We have been on E20 since April of last year. From April 2025 to April 2026, it has already been one year, and we are now another five months beyond that," he said.

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According to Puri, around 20 crore two-wheelers and 20 lakh four-wheelers are currently running on ethanol-blended petrol.

"The car manufacturers are comfortable with E20. Each one of them has made a statement to that effect. Consumers also appreciate the product," he added.

E25 only after technical tests

On suggestions that India should move to E25 petrol, Puri said the government is taking a cautious approach and will wait for the results of ongoing technical evaluations before making any decision.

"If someone is suggesting E25, we have made it clear that we are conducting tests. Those tests will take time. Once the reports are available, we will evaluate them. Then we will discuss the findings with the stakeholders and the automobile manufacturers. After all, I neither manufacture the cars nor the fuel," he said.

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E85 rollout has just begun

The minister also shared an update on the rollout of E85 fuel, saying the process has only recently begun and will require time as supporting infrastructure is put in place.

"We have only begun the rollout of E85, and that rollout will take some time because new petrol pumps and related infrastructure need to be put in place," he said.

The government is targeting 20 per cent ethanol blending across the country under its Ethanol Blended Petrol programme to reduce dependence on imported fuel and support farmers. Puri said the transition would continue in phases, based on technical data and consultations with industry stakeholders.