Xiaomi to launch new smartphone series for selfie lovers in India today; watch live stream

Xiaomi is set launch a whole new series of smartphone at a launch event tomorrow. While there is a dearth of details about the new smartphone line-up, previous tweets from the Chinese tech player indicates towards a selfie-centered device.

The company will also launch MIUI 9's stable update for India and is expected to start rolling out within a few days. The update will make the device faster and introduce nifty features like split screen and AI based functions within the operating system. The skin will be based on Andoid Nougat 7.1.1. The official Twitter handle of the MIUI 9 hints towards various clues about features that extensively use artificial intelligence.

The launch event will be broadcasted live tomorrow at Xiaomi's website. Details of the launched items will be shared at Xiaomi India's Fcebook and Twitter handles too. The company is expected to launch a budget-friendly selfie camera. This line-up will make its debut in India and will hopefully go on sale in India before China.

The upcoming series from Xiaomi stables is going to be the third line-up form the company in a span of three months. Tweets from Xiaomi's India head Manu Kumar Jain a few days ago indicate towards multiple launches to be seen during the launch event tomorrow.

Suprisingly, the rumour mills have been completely silent about this new series by Xiaomi. Nither a leak, nor a render of the device has shown up.

Multiple surprises planned for the launch of the BEST selfie smartphone. Hints on this table ?? ?? Any guess? ??#YourBestSelfiepic.twitter.com/HshUnpRe9N - Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 26, 2017

This new series will be first launched in India which exhibits the company's confidence in this market. Xiaomi has been performing consistently in the market, especially with the Redmi series. Going by the invite this new device will tap into the growing trend of selfie cameras.

Xiaomi devices are mostly adept at handling anything you throw at them but the devices struggle when it front cameras. Xiaomi might set that right with this new series.

Other than the selfie camera teaser, one poster shows a fast charging symbol. This signifies that the device will also come equipped with fast charging.

The company declared in October that it has sold over four million smartphones in the Indian market within a period of just one month.

The festive season sales led to the sharp rise in sales. According to Xiaomi, they were the number one smartphone brand on Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Earlier this month there were various leaks that suggested that Xiaomi is working on the next Redmi Note phone. The Redmi Note 5 is expected to feature an edge to edge display and a dual camera lens on the back panel of the device.