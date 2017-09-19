Xiaomi Mi A1 to go on sale today on Flipkart, Mi website with free 200GB data from Airtel

Xiaomi Mi A1 went on sale for the first time last week. The phone marks the return of Android One phones in India. Unlike most Xiaomi devices, the Mi A1 comes with stock Android with a promise to get most updates frequently. The Mi A1 will be going on sale for the second time today on Flipkart and Xiaomi's official website at 12pm.

The device also features a dual-camera setup making it an attractive buy at this price point. The device is actively competing against Moto G5s Plus which also comes with a dual camera lens and an almost stock Android experience.

The device is available at a price of Rs 14,999 and also comes with exclusive offer from Airtel that will give the owner of the device an additional 200GB of data if purchased on the official website. Xiaomi Mi A1 will be available in three colours black, rose gold and gold

The Mi A1 comes with a full metal-body construction with rounded edges for better ergonomics.

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM with the Rs 14,999 variant. A 5.5 inch display features on the front panel of the display which is also covered by Corning Gorilla Glass. According to Xiaomi, the device has a sheet of Pryolytic graphic sheet that protects it from high temperatures.

The camera being the USP of the device comes with two 12 Megapixel cameras with 2x optical zoom. The camera setup has one telephoto lens and another wide-angle lens which according to the company is great for clicking portraits. It also comes with smart beautify and natural colour correction in the camera app. It also comes with a 10V smart power amplifier for sound.

Xiaomi has been very confident enough about the Mi A1's camera. The company launched a few camera samples in direct comparison with iPhone 7 Plus and OnePlus 5 which were flagships of their respective at the time of the launch of Mi A1.

The device features a moderate 3080 mAh Li-polymer battery and comes with Android Nougat 7.1.2 out of the box. Being an Android One smartphone the device will get confirmed upgrades to Android Oreo and Android P.