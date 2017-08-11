Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 finally starts receiving stable Android Nougat 7.0 update

Xiaomi is finally rolling out the Android Nougat update for its most popular smartphone in the Indian market, Redmi Note 4. The Chinese company has been rolling out the update for its other Mi series devices too. The stable version of the update can be downloaded over the air from the device's setting.

The update version 8.5.4.0 comes with all the Android security patches till the month of July. The new update also introduces the option of renaming albums, hiding notifications from the lockscreen. A nifty feature being introduced is an inbuilt screen recorder, that can be used for instructional purposes.

Last month, a leaked list indicated the devices that will receive the much awaited MIUI 9 update. However, this list indicates the update cycle for Chinese buyers. Considering Xiaomi infamously long update cycles, MIUI 9 seems like a stretch for Indian Xiaomi fans.

MIUI 9 will introduce more features and is expected to give a design overhaul to the interface of the operating system. In the leaked list, 36 smartphones were touted to get the MIUI 9, which doesn't fit Xiaomi's Indian market which mostly gets mid-tier and budget devices.

Xioami's Mi5X was the first device to launch with MIUI 9 and is also expected to launch in India in September. If this the case, MIUI 9 is expected to release for other Xiaomi device by the end of this year.

Mi5X will be Xiaomi's cheaper alternative for the company's flagship, Mi6. Earlier this week, Xiaomi India's managing director and Xiaomi VP, Manu Kumar Jain mentioned in a tweet that Xiaomi will be launching a new dual-camera device in India. The tweet read, "Can't wait for you guys to check out Xiaomi's first dual-camera phone in India! Coming next month! Can you guess which one?"

Though Xiaomi's Mi 6 also comes with a dual-camera setup, it's highly unlikely that it will be launched in India due to the company's previous comments about selling flagship devices in India. Despite facing a lot of flak for not introducing flagship devices in India, the company has been very clear about its policy of not launching high-end Xiaomi devices in India.

The Xiaomi Mi5X seems to be a perfect fit here. The device is not a high-end device but still comes equipped with a dual-camera lens, which the company claims is the same as Xiaomi Mi6 camera module. Other than the additional camera module, the device comes with specifications similar to Redmi Note 4.