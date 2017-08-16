Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, 5A spotted on TENNA: Redmi Note 4 successors round the corner

While Redmi Note 4 remains the crown jewel of mid-range segment for Xiaomi, the next generation of Redmi Note phones might not be far behind. The Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5A appeared on Chinese verification site TENNA, indicating that their release might be closer.

Several specifications and design elements of the two devices came to light with their surfacing on TENNA. Images on the Chinese site indicate that rounded edges and the antenna lines seen on Redmi Note 4 will remain somewhat unchanged on Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5A. Also, the images show the former with a fingerprint sensor on the back, which is absent in the latter.

Out of the two, Redmi Note 5 will be the premium variant. The phone will be run on an octa-core processer clocked at 1.4 GHz. Although, there has been no confirmation on the chipset that will be used, earlier rumours had stated that it will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC. The powered down Redmi 5A is likely to be powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 clocked at 1.4 GHz.

As per specifications listed on TENNA, the screen size, screen resolution, and battery capacity will remain same for both the phones, though. They will have a 5.5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280x720 pixels. There is no word on battery capacity yet. Also both devices will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box with MIUI 9 on top.

The two variants will differ on inbuilt storage and camera units, though. On the camera front, Redmi Note 5 will come with a 16-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera. The Redmi Note 5A, on the other hand, will sport a 13-megapixel unit at the back and a 5-megapixel front snapper. Also, the premium Redmi Note 5 will come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage, expandable up to 128GB with microSD card.

As for the price of the two devices, there is no official confirmation. Earlier leaks, however, place Redmi Note 5 with a price tag of 1,200 Yuan (approximately Rs 11,500 ), whereas the watered down Redmi Note 5A will be available at 999 Yuan (around Rs 9,570).

