Xiaomi overtakes Samsung for No. 1 position in 50 major cities of India

Xiaomi was recently reported to be on par with tech-giant Samsung in terms of market share. Now, a new report from International Data Corporation (IDC) claims that Xiaomi has taken over Samsung in terms of sales in 50 major Indian cities. Xiaomi recorded a growth of 120 per cent in Q3 2017. Delhi and Mumbai accounted for one quarter of the sales in the top 50 cities.

The Chinese company's Redmi Note 4 was the best selling device all over, contributing more than 40 per cent of the total sales of Xiaomi. Xiaomi is closely followed by Samsung with a market share of 24.1 per cent in the Q3 of 2017. Lenovo is a distant third at 10.3 per cent followed by Oppo with 5.2 per cent and Vivo at 5.1 per cent.

Xiaomi's stronghold on online retail platforms and their offline expansion through 'Preferred Partner' programmes and Mi Stores further added to their growth. The festive season sales, during Diwali, gave a tremendous boost to the sales of Xiaomi.

Samsung slipped to the second slot with 15 percent quarterly growth in Q32017. However, it continues to dominate in the majority of cities owing to its deep penetration and reach. Galaxy J2, J7 Max, J7 Prime & J7 Nxt together make up to 50 percent volumes for the vendor.

Lenovo (including Motorola) remains at the third position growing steadily at 8 percent from the previous quarter. New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru contributed around 40 percent of its volumes with majority sales of K6 Power, Moto E4 Plus & K6 Note.

OPPO moved up to the fourth position as its models F3 and F3 Plus gained momentum. Also, the newly launched A71 is gaining positive sentiments at sub $200 price point.

Vivo slipped to fifth position as its sales declined marginally from the last quarter. Reduced channel spends were the primary reason for this. However, the vendor is expected to revive at the back of newly-launched V7 Plus and Y69 in the coming quarters.