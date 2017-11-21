Xiaomi sets up manufacturing facility to make power banks in India

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has announced the setup of its third manufacturing unit in India in partnership with Hipad Technology in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Unlike the previous two manufacturing units at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh; this new plant is spread across 2.3 lakh square feet area and will be dedicated to assembling power banks. While the company denied sharing the manufacturing capacity of the plant, it stated that the starting producing capacity for the facility is nearly 7 power banks per minute during its operational hours. Currently, the facility has over 500 employees, which will ramp up in the future.

Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India said, "We spoke to the team at Hipad Technology a year back, and encouraged them to look at the Indian market to set up a Power Bank facility. Hipad is our partner in China for Power Banks and their constant support has helped Xiaomi become the most popular power bank brand in the world."

Xiaomi has also announced a new series of power banks - Mi Power Bank 2i - for the Indian market. The new power banks will be available in two capacities - 10000mAh and 20000 mAh - priced at Rs 799 and Rs 1499 respectively.

Launched in India in 2014, Xiaomi is now amongst the top player in Indian smartphone space. According to recent numbers revealed by IDC, Xiaomi with the 23.5 percent share enjoys the top spot with Samsung.