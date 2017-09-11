How to link your Airtel, Idea, Vodafone mobile number with Aadhaar to avoid deactivation

Following government directive that mandated telecom operators to re-verify mobile numbers of its customers through 12-digit Aadhaar issued by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Airtel, Idea and Vodafone have been sending messages to its customers for linking their Aadhaar with phone number. If you had purchased SIM by other documents like id proofs like license, voter id etc, you will have to verify your phone SIM again using Aadhaar Card number. According to an Economic Times report, out of an estimated 128 crore mobile phone connections in the country as of July, 33.8 crore SIM cards have been linked by telecom operators using Aadhaar e-KYC. This is 25% of mobile phone customers in India. Failure to link Aadhaar with mobile phone invites deactivation after February 2018. The linking is free of cost. However, the process is offline.

Here's how you can link the two

Step#1 Go to your telecom operator shop with Aadhaar Card

Step#2 Ask them to link Aadhaar number with mobile number by filling up a re-verification form.

Step#3 The operator will send a verification code on the number which you're going to verify.

Step#4 Provide the verification code to the operator

Step#5 Give you bio-metric expressions

Step#6 You'll receive a confirmation message, simply type Y & send it to them

Step#7: It will take 24 hours for the verification process to complete

If you have more than one connection, no need to provide biometric every time. But you have to verify your number for all the connections individually using the four digit verification code by visiting the nearest mobile store.

