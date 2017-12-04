Legendary actor Shashi Kapoor passes away at 79

BusinessToday.in
New Delhi Last Updated: December 5, 2017 | 11:51 IST
Iconic star of Indian cinema, Shashi Kapoor, breathed his last today in Mumbai. He had been unwell for a while and struggling with his health. Shashi Kapoor was admitted in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, where he passed away. He was 79.
Shashi Kapoor was the third son of Prithviraj Kapoor and brother of two of Indian cinema's most legendary actors, Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor. He is survived by his two sons Karan and Kunal and daughter Sanjana Kapoor.
Born in 1938, Shashi Kapoor starred in more than hundred movies, out of which he was the lead actor in at least 61. Even before he made his foray as a lead actor, Shashi Kapoor had starred in multiple movies as a child actor. He was also, in fact, an assistant director in Sunil Dutt's debut movie, Post Box 999 before eventually starring in Dharamputra in 1961. His last movie was Side Streets, an English movie that was released in 1998.
Shashi Kapoor was awarded with the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Art and Cinema in 2011. In 2015, he was awarded with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the third in his family after his father and brother, Raj Kapoor.
Shashi Kapoor has always been considered as one of Indian cinema's most charming actors and was quite popular with his female fans during his heydays.
Even now, there is no dearth of fans of this iconic star. After news of his death broke, fans poured Twitter with their condolences: