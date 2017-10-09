Padmavati trailer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new film looks grand, spellbinding and very expensive!

After a long wait, Sanjay Leela Bhansali finally dropped the trailer for Padmavati. As expected, the trailer is stunning and the battle scenes appear magnificent. The movie was unveiled today, at 1303 hours. For the uninitiated, 1303 was the year when Alauddin Khilji laid siege to Chittor for eight long months. The three-minute long trailer of Padmavati starring Deepika Padukone as Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, has not only got the fans but also the entire B-town excited.



Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for making larger-than-life, grand and picturesque movies like Devdas, Bajirao Mastani, Saawariya and Guzaarish. Padmavati too, does not seem any different. And within three hours, the trailer has 111k views.



Sanjay Leela Bhansali is the bonafide master craftsmen of Indian cinema ....breathtaking and magnificent visuals all over #PadmavatiTrailer - Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 9, 2017

The movie is based on the poem of Padmavat by Sufi poet Malik Muhammed Jayasi that narrates the tale of Padmavati and Ratan Singh of Chittor. Khilji, mesmerised by the beauty of Padmavati, decides to capture her. When he is unable to do so, he decides to go to war with Chittor. To save herself from Khilji, Rani Padmavati, along with other Rajput women commits jauhar or self immolation.



Bhansali's Padmavati based on the poem is a fictional retelling of the real events of the 1303 siege of Chittor. Khilji was enthralled by the real Rani Padmini, who eventually committed jauhar to save her honour.



The making of Padmavati, directed by Sanjay Leela Bahnsali, has been fraught with controversies since it was announced. A fringe organisation by the name of Rajput Karni Sena, objected to what they imagined was going to be the portrayal of the rani. The film's sets at Jaipur was vandalised by members of the group and Bhansali was attacked as well.



The movie is set to release on December 1.

You can watch the trailer here:



