Move over Burj Khalifa and Palm Jumeirah! Here's what you need to visit in Dubai

What do you think when you think of Dubai? The Burj Khalifa, maybe? The Palm Jumeirah, perhaps? Would you somehow think of Venice if you think of Dubai? The most likely answer is no. Venice and Dubai appear as far apart as possible.

However, developers, Cityscape Global, are inching towards bridging that exact perception. They are creating a miniature floating version of Venice, 4 km off Dubai's coast. The project is expected to get over by 2020.

According to their website, the resort is the world's first floating five-star resort. This Venetian mini-city will have 12 restaurants, an underwater spa and gondolas imported right from Italy. The resort will have 414 cabins, out of which 180 cabins, along with the bar, spas and restaurants will offer an underwater view of the Arabian Sea - 4,00,000 sq ft of coral and marine lifeto be precise, as well as floating gondolas above.

The Floating Venice , as it will be called will be able to house 3,000 guests on any given day. Guests will have to board a helicopter or a boat or a seaplane to reach the resort.

Not only that, the resort will also observe popular Italian festivals such as Festa del Redentore, La Biennale di Venezia, Festival del Cinema, and Regata Storica.

As it turns out, Dubai is the city that just keeps on giving.