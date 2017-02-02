BT SPECIALS
Markets
Sensex soars over 400 pts, Nifty rules above 8,700 key mark after FM Jaitley unveils Union Budget 2017
The S&P BSE Sensex ended the day 1.76 per cent higher at 28,141.64, gaining 485.68 points while the Nifty50 closed at a crucial level of 8,716.40, up 155.10 points.
According to Morgan Stanley India Strategist Ridham Desai, the budget's influence on short-term market performance is declining.
