Sensex soars over 400 pts, Nifty rules above 8,700 key mark after FM Jaitley unveils Union Budget 2017

BT Online | New Delhi
The S&P BSE Sensex ended the day 1.76 per cent higher at 28,141.64, gaining 485.68 points while the Nifty50 closed at a crucial level of 8,716.40, up 155.10 points.

 
 

Sensex pares early gains, investors turn cautious amid budget

Union Budget going to be 'market-neutral': Morgan Stanley

According to Morgan Stanley India Strategist Ridham Desai, the budget's influence on short-term market performance is declining.
Insurance industry seeks higher tax exemptions in Budget

Stock market looks up to Union Budget for further cues: Experts

