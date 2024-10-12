Gemini daily horoscope for October 12, 2024: Can get financial loss in terms of lottery, betting, shares, and commodities. Collaboration and partnership will increase

Gemini daily horoscope for October 12, 2024

Finance and Property: Ganesha says there is a possibility of you being cheated in money matters. There is a possibility of financial loss in terms of lottery, betting, shares, and commodities. Your financial condition will be very pleasant today and you will earn even more money in the future. Today, along with success in your business, you may also see changes in your financial situation. Deals related to houses and land can be a source of wealth today. If you sell or buy land at this time, your wealth will increase significantly. You will be engaged in short trips to earn money. Time can be beneficial for the financial situation. You are not going to leave any stone unturned to earn money. The real estate market holds some exciting deals for you and can be very profitable. Invest wisely and carefully, and you will find yourself in an increasingly stronger position financially.

Jobs and Career: You will emphasize work plans. Collaboration and partnership will increase. You will be effective in competition. Travel is possible. You will achieve remarkable results in all areas. Your career and business will gain momentum. You will perform better in various fields. Professionalism will remain. You can start new work. Trust in colleagues will increase. You will get good news.

Health: Humility and adaptability will remain. You will take advantage of opportunities. Morale will remain high. You will be full of joy and enthusiasm. Respect will increase. Efforts will be effective. Health and personality will improve.