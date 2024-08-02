Gemini Horoscope Today, August 2: Balance sheet in your expenditure area seen skewed

Gemini daily horoscope for August 2

Finance and Property: Ganesha says today it will be difficult for you to bring in more money than is currently going out. The balance sheet in your expenditure area is skewed at the moment, so you will need to be as conservative as possible in terms of your unnecessary purchases.



Keep your wallet tightly closed today and it will be easy for you to cover all your rising bills. Be patient, the situation will change soon. You will make thoughtful decisions in money matters and you may also benefit from it. You will have to do better financial planning. The efforts you make in business may bear fruit. Your efforts to strengthen your financial position may be intensified.

Related Articles

Jobs and Career: You can cleverly adopt a policy of delay. Avoid haste in business matters. You can set priorities by gathering necessary information. You can focus on policies and rules while working smartly. Be patient in legal matters. You can improve your routine and avoid keeping tasks pending. You can resolve issues quickly. Emphasis may be on management. You can proceed wisely and maintain continuity in your work.

Health: Interest in religion may increase. Health may remain normal. Emphasis may be on morality. You may be sensitive towards relationships. Seasonal precautions may increase. Avoid carelessness and maintain discipline.