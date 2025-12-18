MCX stock split: Board fixes record date, shares in focus today  

Shares of MCX are in news today after the firm fixed record date for stock split. The commodity bourse fixed January 2, 2026 as the record date for stock split. In August this year, the company's board approved its first ever stock split in the ratio of 1:5. The stock of Rs 10 per share face value will be reduced to Rs 2 per share face value.

"This is further to our intimation dated September 13, 2025, informing the Shareholder’s approval for Sub-division of every 1 (One) equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each (Rupees Ten only) fully paid-up into 5 (Five) equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 each (Rupees Two only) fully paid-up of the company," said MCX in a communication to bourses.

"In this regard, we wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015, the Company has fixed Friday, January 02, 2026, as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible for the aforesaid sub-division of existing equity shares," it added.

The stock fell 1.43% to Rs 10,024 on Wednesday. Market cap of MCX declined to Rs 51,121 crore.

The stock has gained 205% in two years and risen 509% in three years. Total 0.16 lakh shares of the bourse changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 16.56 crore.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of MCX stands at 52.8, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. MCX shares are trading lower than than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day but higher than the 30 day 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

In its last corporate action announcement, Rs 30 per share dividend was announced by the company on May 8, 2025. Earlier, the company had paid dividends worth Rs 7.64, Rs 19,09 and Rs 17.4 per share across 2024, 2023 and 2022 respectively, according to data available on BSE.