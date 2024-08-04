scorecardresearch
Pisces daily horoscope for August 4, 2024: Do not invest without proper research. Can get sources of extra income

Pisces daily horoscope for August 4, 2024

Finance and Property: Ganesha says if you have been interested in the stock market for some time, today is a good day to consider investment options in the market. Do not invest without proper research. However, do not do this for day trading as the investment made at this time should be for the long term. Short-term investments can likely yield lower returns than investments made with your future financial goals in mind. Sources of extra income can be found. You can also gain money with the help of people of the opposite gender. Businessmen can start a new business. But you also have to be cautious while investing.

Jobs and Career: You can show enthusiasm in all areas. You can perform well professionally. The auspiciousness of relationships can remain. You can benefit from relationships. You can get success through contacts and communication. You can get opportunities to show your abilities. You can achieve milestones in your career and business. You can be interested in risky subjects. The business can gain momentum. Respect can increase. Plans can gain momentum. Pending tasks can be completed. 

Health: Hesitation can go away. Speech and behavior can improve. Enthusiasm can remain. Move forward with confidence. Maintain harmony with everyone. Health can be better. Obstacles can be removed. Morale can increase.
 

Disclaimer: Astrological predictions are the opinions of the astrologer. These insights are based on planetary positions, aspects, and the astrologer's expertise. BT is not responsible for any predictions, opinions, or remedies suggested.
Published on: Aug 04, 2024, 8:43 AM IST
