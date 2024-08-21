scorecardresearch
Sagittarius daily horoscope for August 21, 2024: Can invest in children's future education. Do not spend on unnecessary things

Sagittarius daily horoscope for August 21, 2024

Finance and Property: Ganesha says you may spend heavily today, but unfortunately, it will not be on luxuries. Your decision to spend money on things that are not necessary now may make you regret it later. Invest your money today in future investments, like your children's future education. You will find that investments made in such areas today will give you manifold returns in ways you least expected.

Jobs and Career: Position and prestige will increase. Long-term plans will move forward. Proposals will get support. Colleagues will get support. Efforts will be successful. Management will improve. Everyone will be impressed by your efficiency and ability. Business activities will increase. You will get the company of experienced people. Contact with responsible people will increase. Property matters will be resolved. You will be effective in discussions.

Health: Happiness will remain. Confidence will be high. You will work without any hesitation. The influence will increase. Comforts and amenities will increase. Health-related problems will be resolved. Enthusiasm and morale will be high.

Disclaimer: Astrological predictions are the opinions of the astrologer. These insights are based on planetary positions, aspects, and the astrologer's expertise. BT is not responsible for any predictions, opinions, or remedies suggested.
Published on: Aug 21, 2024, 6:00 AM IST
