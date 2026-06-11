PLI scheme attracts Rs 2.4 lakh crore in investments till March 2026 

The flagship Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme attracted investments worth Rs 2.4 lakh crore by the end of FY26, with the highest inflows recorded in sectors such as solar PV modules, pharmaceutical drugs and automobiles and auto components.

According to data obtained by Business Today through a Right to Information (RTI) request, 892 applications had been approved under the PLI scheme as of March 2026. By the end of FY26, the scheme had generated production and sales worth Rs 22.66 lakh crore and contributed Rs 14.15 lakh crore in value addition.

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The PLI scheme was launched in April 2020 as part of the Centre’s Make in India programme to promote domestic manufacturing. With an initial outlay of Rs 1.91 lakh crore, the scheme has been implemented across 14 key sectors, including large-scale electronics manufacturing, IT hardware, pharmaceuticals, bulk drugs and medical devices, among others.

Among all sectors covered under the PLI scheme, high-efficiency solar PV modules (Tranches I and II) attracted the highest investment at Rs 64,873 crore. Pharmaceutical drugs followed with investments of Rs 45,158 crore, while the automobiles and auto components sector ranked third, drawing Rs 44,326 crore in investments.

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Meanwhile, the sectors that attracted the lowest investments under the PLI scheme were drones and drone components, which received Rs 595 crore, followed by IT Hardware 2.0 with Rs 908 crore and the manufacturing of medical devices with investments of Rs 1,151 crore.

With the success of the scheme, several more administrative ministries are now working on proposals to expand the ambit beyond the 14 sectors. Sources said that some of these proposals may be taken up for a review with the focus on self-reliance and domestic manufacturing amid the West Asia crisis that has led to challenges in imports.

The Centre as on June 10, also approved 96 firms for the second round of the textiles PLI scheme with a total committed investment of Rs 12,822.67 crore and a projected turnover of Rs 58,294.18 crore.