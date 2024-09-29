Taurus daily horoscope for September 29, 2024: Will invest money in movable or immovable property. Can take initiative in career and business

Taurus daily horoscope for September 29, 2024

Finance and Property: Ganesha says people in the corporate world and those working in the medical field can expect favorable developments and financial windfalls to come their way. The much-awaited interview call may come for a job that meets your salary expectations. Money will be invested in any kind of movable or immovable property and there can also be financial gain from it. There are also possibilities of buying property in partnership. You can get money from an old house, shop, or land. Challenges at work will motivate and inspire you to come up with new ideas and exciting proposals that will bring recognition and respect your way. Today is the right time for you to make your financial situation permanent. Today is the right time for you to make your budget.

Jobs and Career: You will maintain high performance in all areas. You will take initiative in your career and business. There will be a spirit of cooperation. Travel is possible. You will be successful in your endeavors. Confidence will increase. Business matters will gain momentum. Harmony with professionals will increase. You will work without hesitation and move forward according to plans. You will spend time at the workplace.

Health: Harmony will prevail. Achievements will increase. You will remain focused on your goals. You will work with dedication. Health will be good. Your personality will improve.

