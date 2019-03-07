2019 Honda Civic launched at Rs 17.69 lakh: Engine, price, features

The tenth generation Honda Civic has been launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 17.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Coming back after a long hiatus, Honda Civic has been launched in five variants and two engine options. The Civic will look to shake up the premium sedan market in India and unseat the likes of Skoda Octavia, Toyota Corolla Altis and Hyundai Elantra from the top positions.

Prices for the Honda Civic petrol variant start at Rs 17.69 lakh for the base V variant, Rs 19.20 lakh for the VX variant, while the top ZX trim costs Rs 21.00 lakh. The two diesel variants on offer are the VX and ZX, priced at Rs 20.50 lakh and Rs 22.30 lakh, respectively.

The new 2019 Honda Civic has larger dimensions with a length and width of 4,656 mm and 1,799 mm, respectively. The car is 1,433 high and has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm.The car also gets a 430-litre boot. The kerb weight of the petrol variants is 1,300 kg, whereas the diesel ones weigh 1,353 kg. The tenth-generation sedan comes with 17-inch alloy wheels and disc brakes, both at the front and rear.

The company claims that the interiors of the new Honda Civic are the sportiest in its segment in India. The build quality soothes the eye with the use of beige coloured materials and streamlined design. The car comes fitted with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There is also an option for auto climate control, cruise control, electric sunroof and more.

Under the hood, the new 2019 Honda Civic will come with a 1.8-litre diesel engine that pumps out 141 bhp and a 1.6-litre petrol engine pushing 120 bhp. The car's diesel engine is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and the petrol engine is paired with a CVT transmission. As far as the fuel efficiency is concerned, the new 2019 Honda Civic delivers a segment-leading fuel efficiency of 26.8 kmpl.

