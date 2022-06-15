2022 Hyundai Venue facelift to launch in India tomorrow: price, design changes and features

South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai is all set to launch the updated version of its compact-SUV Venue in India tomorrow, June 16. The new Hyundai Venue, in its first mid-life update, will receive major design changes and new features but will continue with the same engine setup as in the existing model.

Hyundai Venue’s updated version lineup will be offered in five trim options - E, S, S+, S (O), SX and SX (O). The SUV will also be available in 7 colour options - Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Polar White, Fiery Red, Denim Blue, Phantom Black and Fiery Red with Black roof.

Price and pre-bookings: Hyundai had already started accepting bookings for the upcoming SUV. Buyers can pre-book the facelift version of Venue by paying a token amount of Rs 21,000. The new Hyundai Venue 2022 is likely to be costlier than the existing model and would be priced in the range of Rs 7 lakh to 11.84 lakh.

Design changes: The new Hyundai Venue will be getting a redesigned grille with a dark chrome treatment, front bumper and faux skid plate. However, there are no visible changes in the car’s bonnet and doors. The updated SUV also comes with redesigned alloy wheels and wheel caps.

In terms of interior, Hyundai has updated the car with new dual-tone black and beige theme from the earlier all-black layout. The new Hyundai Venue will also come with a fully digital instrument cluster and a drive mode selector, with Eco, Normal and Sport modes.

New features: The South Korean automaker has included an updated Alexa and Google Voice Assistant that can communicate in multiple languages, and has also updated its infotainment system with over 60 connected car features.

The facelift Venue will also receive a two-step reclining rear seat, which as per the company is a first-in-segment feature. The new Venue’s other features are a fully digital instrument cluster, new steering wheels and controls, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof and an engine start-stop button.

Engine and gearbox options: The updated Hyundai Venue, which under the hood is still largely the same as in the existing model, will continue to offer the 1.2-litre MPi petrol, 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol and 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine as options.

The 1.2L petrol motor, with a 5-speed manual gearbox, makes a top power of 82bhp with 114Nm and will only come in the base E and S variants. The turbo-petrol unit, which delivers 118bhp and 172Nm with iMT and DCT gearbox options, will be available in the top-spec SX(O) variant with both iMT and DCT gearboxes along with the 1.5 diesel option.

The mid-spec S+/S(O) trim will come with all the powertrain options on offer, while only the SX variant will only come with manual versions of the 1.2 petrol and 1.5 diesel engines. The new 2022 Hyundai Venue will go up against the Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and Nissan Magnite.

2022 Hyundai Venue N-Line: The carmaker is also expected to launch the new N-Line trim of Venue to its lineup, which will receive sporty elements like redesigned front and rear bumpers with red accents, ‘N’ badging, red inserts on the roof rails, redesigned alloy wheels, dual-tip exhaust pipe and new interior theme with red accents.