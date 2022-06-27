2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N to be launched today; all you need to know

Mahindra and Mahindra is all set to launch the new edition of its popular SUV, Scorpio, today. The automaker will launch the Scorpio-N in a global premier at 5:30 pm today. Mahindra that will launch the SUV with a new design, tweeted that “its design will get the world talking about its big impact on the SUV world”.

Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra also tweeted about the SUV and called it a “legend, both outside and inside”.

A legend, both outside and inside..(2/2) pic.twitter.com/uh16iFhikV — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 26, 2022

Here’s what you need to know about the new Scorpio-N:

The Scorpio-N will be powered by spirited gasoline and diesel engines, with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions. It will be offered with a 4x4 option.

The new interior decor will come with a brown and black combination, along with a dash that has a metal finish.

The infotainment system will support both Android and Apple connectivity. The new Scorpio-N has a 3D sound system from Sony.

It is also equipped with a climate control system. It will offer other features such as wireless charging, push-button start, cruise control, multiple drive modes, six airbags, roof-mounted speakers and more.

The Scorpio-N will come with multi-seating options. The top-of-the-line variant will offer a three-row seating configuration. The third row will mostly be like a bench and will be foldable for more boot space.

The new generation Scorpio will come with 4wd tech to make it easier to tackle any terrain with ease.

It will be manufactured at the company’s state-of-the-art facility in Chakan.

"Our newest SUV is laden with advanced technology and will offer spirited performance and superior driving dynamics. It is built on a new body-on-frame platform. This tough yet sophisticated SUV has been engineered and designed by our young, enthusiastic, and energetic teams at Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) near Chennai, Mahindra North American Technical Center (MNATC) in the USA and Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai,” said R Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M.

The current Scorpio, will continue as the ‘Scorpio Classic’.

