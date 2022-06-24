Mahindra XUV700 gets 5-star rating for adult occupants; receives GlobalNCAP’s ‘Safer Choice’ award 

Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has announced that its SUV XUV700 has received the GlobalNCAP ‘Safer Choice’ Award for being the safest car in India. The M&M statement said, “Mahindra XUV700 received the highest combined occupant safety rating of any car tested in Global NCAP’s #SaferCarsForIndia campaign. ”

It further noted that XUV700 has received a global NCAP rating of five stars for adult occupant protection and four-star rating for child occupant protection. Mahindra has won this award two times, with the Mahindra XUV300 being the company’s first vehicle to be conferred the award in 2020.

The development was confirmed on the official Twitter handle of Mahindra XUV700. The tweet read, “When you put safety first, safety puts you first too! Our seamless win for the second time after Mahindra XUV700 is a testimony to that. Thank you Global NCAP for recognising us as the ‘Safer Choice’ 2022.“

When you put safety first, safety puts you first too! Our seamless win for the second time after Mahindra XUV300 is a testimony to that. Thank you @GlobalNCAP for recognising us as the ‘Safer Choice’ 2022.#SaferCarsForIndia #XUV700 #HelloXUV700 #GNCAPSaferChoice pic.twitter.com/9jZGqap7Rp — MahindraXUV700 (@MahindraXUV700) June 23, 2022

XUV700 comes equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that comprises forward collision warning, autonomous emergency brakes using camera and radar, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and smart pilot assist among others. It also has driver drowsiness detection, auto booster headlamp, seven airbags including curtain airbags that extend upto third row occupants, anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic brake distribution (EBD).