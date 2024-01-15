2024 Mahindra XUV700 unveiled in India at Rs 13.99 lakh: Features, design and more

The 2024 Mahindra XUV700 has been officially launched in India, with the starting price set at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This latest iteration of Mahindra's flagship SUV introduces a range of updates and new features.

One of the most notable additions to the XUV700 lineup is the introduction of a six-seater variant featuring captain seats in the middle row, which is available in the higher-end AX7 and AX7L variants. This configuration aligns the XUV700 with its competitors, such as the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar, which already offer similar seating options.

In terms of aesthetics, the XUV700 now comes in a striking new Napoli Black colour, which is available across all variants. For those opting for the AX7 or AX7L variants, they will find that the grille and wheels have been blacked out, enhancing the vehicle's sleek and stealthy appearance. Additionally, these variants can be had with a dual-tone colour option featuring a blacked-out roof, adding a sportier touch to the SUV's design.

Inside the cabin, the XUV700 has received feature enhancements, including ventilated front seats and an updated connected car tech suite that now boasts 13 additional features, bringing the total to 83. The top-spec variant also benefits from a memory function for the outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs), which is particularly useful when the vehicle is used by multiple drivers.

Under the hood, the 2024 XUV700 continues to offer a choice between a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, with the latter available in two states of tune. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic, with an optional All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system for enhanced driving dynamics.

Mahindra has also announced a 'White Glove Chauffeur Training Programme' in metro towns to provide chauffeurs with expert training on vehicle functionalities, ADAS systems, handling emergencies, and understanding faults and error signs. This initiative will begin in Delhi and Ahmedabad and will eventually extend to other metro cities.

Below are the new starting ex-showroom prices for the 2024 Mahindra XUV700.

MX - Rs 13.99 lakh

AX3 - Rs 16.39 lakh

AX5 - Rs 17.69 lakh

AX7 - Rs 21.29 lakh

AX7L - Rs 23.99 lakh

The 2024 Mahindra XUV700 is set to reach dealerships on January 25, and bookings are currently open from January 15 for those eager to get their hands on this updated SUV. With its competitive pricing and the host of new features and enhancements, the XUV700 will rival the likes of the Tata Safari facelift, Hyundai Alcazar, and MG Hector Plus.

