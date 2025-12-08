Starlink announces subscription prices in India ahead of launch

Elon Musk's SpaceX-owned company Starlink is set to launch its commercial satellite internet service in India. Just ahead of its launch, the company has revealed prices for its monthly subscription plan in the country, and it's not very affordable. As of now, Starlink has revealed monthly pricing for residential consumers, but it has yet to reveal plans for business purposes.

Starlink Subscription Prices in India

According to the Starlink India website, the monthly subscription plan for residential users is priced at Rs 8600. Alongside the monthly payments, users will have to pay a one-time cost for the hardware kit, which is priced at Rs 34,000. This kit will include a Starlink satellite dish, a kickstand, generation 3 routers, a 15 metre Starlink cable, a 1.5 metre AC cable, and a power supply.

The website listing highlighted that the plan will provide users with unlimited data along with a 30-day free trial. It is also said to offer lag-free internet in all weather conditions, with over 99.9% of uptime. Starlink is also expected to reveal prices for business consumers in the coming weeks as the services are expected to launch officially in 2026.

Starlink is also setting up its operational hub in Bengaluru and a commercial hub in Mumbai. In October, the company also listed job postings on LinkedIn that included a Payments Manager, an Accounting Manager, a Senior Treasury Analyst, and a Tax Manager. As of now, Starlink’s availability map still shows that the “regulatory approvals are pending”; however, it has received the necessary licenses from the Indian Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).

