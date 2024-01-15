Scindia directs Delhi Airport for swift operationalisation of 4th runway, warns of action against unruly passengers

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said that the government has directed the Delhi airport to fast-track the operational readiness of its fourth runway with CAT III capabilities. The minister emphasized that passenger safety is paramount and that the new runway must meet all requirements set by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) before it can be approved for use.

He stated that incidents of unruly behaviour are unacceptable and would be dealt with harsh punishment in accordance with existing law provisions.

This comes after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport was engulfed in a severe fog that caused significant disruptions to flight operations. Visibility dropped below 200 meters at 12:30 AM and reached zero for an extended period from 3 AM to 10:30 AM. This dense fog led to the delay of over 400 flights, the diversion of 10 flights, and the cancellation of at least 20 flights.

The airport operates with various categories of Instrument Landing Systems (ILS), which allow pilots to land in low visibility conditions. CAT-II compliant pilots can land when visibility is under 550 meters, while CAT-IIIA and CAT-IIIB qualified pilots can land with visibility between 175 to 300 meters and as low as 50 meters, respectively. However, departures require a minimum runway visibility range (RVR) of 125 meters, which was not met during the fog, causing further delays as occupied parking bays prevented incoming flights from securing space.

One of the airport's four runways has been undergoing repairs since August 2023, leaving only three operational, two of which are capable of handling CAT III conditions. Despite this, the zero visibility conditions exceeded even the capabilities of CAT III runways, leading to a temporary shutdown of operations to ensure passenger safety.

Yesterday, Delhi witnessed unprecedented fog wherein visibility fluctuated for several hours, and at times, dropped to zero between 5 AM to 9 AM.



Furthermore, Scindia took to X to share that DGCA is set to release a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) aimed at enhancing communication and assisting airlines in better managing passengers during delays or cancellations caused by fog or other unfavorable weather conditions. These guidelines are intended to alleviate any discomfort experienced by travelers during such events, he added.

"To mitigate the situation in the near future, following steps have been taken: a.@DelhiAirport has been asked to immediately expedite the operationalization of the CAT III-enabled 4th runway (in addition to the existing CAT III-enabled runway) to the satisfaction of the @DGCAIndia, in order to get approvals. b. The DGCA will issue an SOP for airlines on better communication and facilitation of passengers to minimise discomfort in view of flight cancellations & delays due to adverse weather," Scindia wrote on X.

Minister Scindia has called for understanding and patience from travelers during these challenging times, assuring them that all parties involved in aviation are diligently working to minimize inconveniences. He also sternly addressed the issue of unruly behavior, stating that such actions amidst the crisis are intolerable and will be met with strong legal consequences.

"It is my earnest request to all travellers to bear with us during this difficult period. All stakeholders are trying their best to minimize passenger inconvenience. Incidences of unruly behaviour amidst this are unacceptable, and will be dealt with strongly in line with the existing legal provisions. I would like to assure everyone that all stakeholders are working round the clock to minimise the fog-related impact," he said while ending his post on X.

Among those affected by the delays was a special IndiGo flight carrying Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, who were scheduled to travel to Imphal for the "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra." Passengers across the board experienced frustration, with some taking to social media to express their concerns over the prolonged wait times and lack of amenities provided by the airlines during the delay.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, indicating that dense to very dense fog is likely to persist, potentially impacting flight operations further. Meanwhile, the Northern Railways also reported delays in at least 22 trains due to the adverse weather conditions.

