Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
auto
999 units in 135 seconds: Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition makes record-breaking debut

999 units in 135 seconds: Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition makes record-breaking debut

The BE 6 Batman Edition marks the brand’s first collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), blending bold design, exclusivity, and cinematic legacy.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 23, 2025 6:18 PM IST
999 units in 135 seconds: Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition makes record-breaking debutPart of Mahindra’s electric-origin SUV lineup, the launch underscores India’s world-class EV design and technology while reflecting the company’s Unlimit India vision of delivering global-first innovations.

Unveiled on the eve of India’s 79th Independence Day — August 14, 2025 — the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition made history today when all 999 units were booked out in just 135 seconds after order banks opened at 11:00 AM.

Originally planned as a 300-unit collector’s edition, unprecedented demand pushed Mahindra to expand allocations to 999 units — a number that still disappeared in barely two minutes. The BE 6 Batman Edition marks the brand’s first collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), blending bold design, exclusivity, and cinematic legacy.

Advertisement

Part of Mahindra’s electric-origin SUV lineup, the launch underscores India’s world-class EV design and technology while reflecting the company’s Unlimit India vision of delivering global-first innovations. Prices start at ₹27.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings open on August 23 for a token amount of ₹21,000, with deliveries beginning September 20 — International Batman Day.

Based on the top-spec Pack Three variant, the Batman Edition carries an ₹89,000 premium over its standard counterpart. It comes finished in satin black with gloss black claddings, gold accents, and multiple Batman insignias. A distinctive decal marks the front doors, while emblems inspired by *The Dark Knight* trilogy feature across seats, dashboard, door handles, and even the steering boost button.

Inside, the cabin is dressed in dual-tone black with gold highlights on seat surrounds, AC vents, rotary dial, and key fob. Gold contrast stitching, a numbered plaque, 16-million-color ambient lighting, an infinity roof, and night trail carpet lamps add to its drama.

Advertisement

The tech package includes a VisionX augmented reality head-up display (ARHUD) and an advanced L2+ ADAS suite with five radars and a vision camera. Features range from driver-initiated auto lane change and lane centring to emergency steering assist, blind-spot detection, and cross-traffic alerts.

Power comes from a 79kWh battery with an ARAI-certified 682km range, paired to a rear-axle motor producing 286hp and 380Nm. The SUV clocks 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds and supports 175kW DC fast charging, topping up from 20-80% in just 20 minutes. Buyers can also opt for 7.2kW or 11kW AC home charging solutions.

Published on: Aug 23, 2025 6:18 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today